Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at Subaru Park on Sunday.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won 17 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bull's 14 victories.

Philadelphia Union have secured a total of 13 victories in the Eastern Conference of the MLS so far this season - only FC Cincinnati have a better record in this regard in the competition.

Philadelphia Union have won three of their last five matches in all competitions but have conceded seven goals in their two defeats during this period.

New York Red Bulls have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline against DC United last month.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent over the past month. Daniel Gazdag can be effective on his day and will look to step up to the plate in this match.

New York Red Bulls also have issues to address at the moment but have improved since the turn of the year. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes