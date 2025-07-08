Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with a set of quarterfinal fixtures this week as New York Red Bulls take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won 19 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 14 victories.

After an unbeaten run of 13 matches on the trot in all competitions, Philadelphia Union have lost each of their last two matches by 1-0 margins and have failed to score a single goal in these games.

New York Red Bulls have been winless in their last four matches in all competitions and have played out draws in their last three such games, with their previous victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Atlanta United last month.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia Union are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to restore their momentum this week. The Union have excellent attacking players at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game.

New York Red Bulls have struggled over the past month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

