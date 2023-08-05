Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2023

Philadelphia Union will face New York Red Bulls in a Leagues Cup round-of-16 clash on Monday.

The Union saw off Club Tijuana and Queretaro with 3-1 and 5-1 victories respectively in the group stage. They followed it up with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over DC United following a goalless draw in the round of 32 to book their spot at this stage.

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, defeated New England Revolution and Atletico San Luis in Group 15 to qualify for the knockout rounds. They subsequently dispatched city rivals New York City with a 1-0 victory in the round of 32. Omir Fernandez's 31st-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past. Philadelphia Union have 17 wins to their name, New York Red Bulls were victorious on 15 occasions, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Philadelphia Union claimed a 1-0 away win.

Each of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Philadelphia Union are on a five-game winning run, scoring at least two goals in four games.

New York Red Bulls have won just one of their last 11 away games in all competitions.

Philadelphia Union are on a 13-game unbeaten streak at home, winning 10 games in this sequence, including the last eight.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia Union's impressive home form has been the difference-maker in their quest for the Leagues Cup and home advantage could once again play to their advantage as they seek to qualify for the quarterfinals.

New York Red Bulls have also shown their quality to get to this stage. Their previous three games have been in front of their fans. However, their poor away form could count against them here, having won just one of their last 11 games on the road.

Games between the two sides tend to be cagey affairs and this trend could continue. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Philadelphia Union to win (Philadelphia Union have won their last eight games at home in all competitions).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals)