Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Philadelphia Union at the PPL Park on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Philadelphia Union are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have won only one of their five games so far. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with New England Revolution last week and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table with two victories and two defeats from their four matches. The Red Bulls eased past Toronto FC in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 16 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed 13 victories against New York Red Bulls and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in September last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. New York Red Bulls have improved over the past year and have a point to prove in this game.

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-L-D

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Philadelphia Union need to win this game

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jose Martinez is serving a suspension at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jose Martinez

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Jason Pendant is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Florian Valot also has concerns about his fitness at the moment and has been sidelined ahead of this match.

Injured: Jason Pendant, Florian Valot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Leon Flach, Anthony Fontana, Alejandro Bedoya; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Brian White, Fabio

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia Union have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to find their feet in the MLS this season. The likes of Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this game.

With consecutive victories over the past week, New York Red Bulls have turned their season around and will want to make a statement this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 New York Red Bulls

