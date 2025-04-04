Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Preview
Orlando City are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Union slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 games apiece out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams.
- The last five matches between Philadelphia Union and Orlando City in MLS have witnessed a total of 27 goals being scored, with Philadelphia Union securing a 4-2 victory in the previous game between the two teams in February this year.
- Philadelphia Union have won two of their last three matches at home in the regular season of MLS and won their previous home game by a 1-0 margin against St. Louis City.
- Daniel Gazdag found the back of the net against Inter Miami and has now scored a goal in 51 different MLS games for Philadelphia Union.
Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction
Philadelphia Union have started their MLS campaign in admirable fashion this season but suffered a setback against Inter Miami last week. Daniel Gazdag has come into his own yet again this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Orlando City have blown hot and cold this year and will need to be at their best in this match. Philadelphia Union are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Orlando City
Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes