Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Union slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 games apiece out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams.

The last five matches between Philadelphia Union and Orlando City in MLS have witnessed a total of 27 goals being scored, with Philadelphia Union securing a 4-2 victory in the previous game between the two teams in February this year.

Philadelphia Union have won two of their last three matches at home in the regular season of MLS and won their previous home game by a 1-0 margin against St. Louis City.

Daniel Gazdag found the back of the net against Inter Miami and has now scored a goal in 51 different MLS games for Philadelphia Union.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction

Philadelphia Union have started their MLS campaign in admirable fashion this season but suffered a setback against Inter Miami last week. Daniel Gazdag has come into his own yet again this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Orlando City have blown hot and cold this year and will need to be at their best in this match. Philadelphia Union are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Orlando City

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More