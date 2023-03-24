Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Philadelphia Union and Orlando City go head-to-head at Subaru Park in the MLS on Saturday (March 25).

Jim Curtin’s men have won the last three league meetings with Orlando and will look to extend this impressive run. Philadelphia were denied consecutive MLS wins for the first time this season on Sunday (March 19), as they fell to a 3-2 loss against CF Montreal.

Before that, Curtin’s side picked up a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire on March 13, three days before edging out Alianza FC 4-0 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League last-16 clash. With six points from a possible 12, Philadelphia are sixth in the Eastern Conference, level on points with seventh-placed Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Orlando failed to stop the rot last weekend, as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Charlotte FC. The Lions have now gone five games without a win across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the CONCACAF Champions League against Tigres UANL.

Orlando have picked up five points from their opening four MLS games this season and sit tenth in the standings.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 18 meetings, Philadelphia boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Orlando have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The Lions are winless in five games, losing once and drawing four times since their 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls in their MLS opener.

Philadelphia are on a blistering run of six home wins across competitions since the start of February.

Orlando are without an away win since August, drawing twice and losing four times.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction

Philadelphia have been imperious at home and will fancy their chances against an Orlando side who have struggled to grind out results on the road. Curtin’s men shou;d pick up a win and heap more misery on their floundering visitors.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Orlando City

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of the previous five clashes between the two teams.)

