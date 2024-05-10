Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Philadelphia Union at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Union were held to a 2-2 draw by DC United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a good record against Orlando City and have won eight out of the 20 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed six victories against Philadelphia Union and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Orlando City form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Team News

Philadelphia Union

Julian Carranza is serving a yellow-card suspension and will not be available for selection. Holden Trent and Markus Anderson are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Holden Trent, Markus Anderson, Isaiah LeFlore

Doubtful: Andre Blake, Olwethu Makhanya

Suspended: Julian Carranza

Orlando City

Ramiro Enrique and Tahir Reid-Brown are recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this encounter. Rodrigo Schlegel was sent off against FC Cincinnati and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Ramiro Enrique, Tahir Reid-Brown

Doubtful: Rafael Santos, Dagur Thorhallsson

Suspended: Rodrigo Schlegel

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel; Martinez, Sullivan, Bueno; Gazdag, Uhre, Baribo

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Ojeda, Torres, Cortes; McGuire

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential this season. Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Orlando City have struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Orlando City