Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Philadelphia Union play host to Mexican outfit Pachuca in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Liga MX outfit journey to Subaru Park unbeaten in their last four matches and will look to place one foot in the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece.

Philadelphia Union were denied their first win of the new MLS campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Kansas City last Saturday.

Prior to that, Jim Curtin’s men kicked off the season with a pulsating 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire at Subaru Park on February 27.

Philadelphia Union now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they scraped a 6-5 aggregate victory over Saprissa in the opening round.

Elsewhere, Pachuca maintained their fine run of results in the Liga MX as they netted three second-half goals to secure a 3-2 victory over Juarez last weekend.

Guillermo Almada’s side have now gone four consecutive league games without defeat, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss against Monterrey on February 11.

Pachuca are currently level on 22 points with Monterrey and Cruz Azul at the top of the Liga MX table and will look to carry on this solid form into the Champions League.

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Philadelphia Union and Pachuca, with the MLS side claiming a 1-0 victory when they first squared off in a friendly in September 2022.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, picking up one win and four draws since a 4-3 loss against FC Cincinnati in the MLS pre-season.

Pachuca have lost just one of their last eight matches since the start of February, claiming six wins and one draw in that time.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 10 competitive home games, claiming four wins and six draws since August's 4-1 loss to Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Prediction

Philadelphia Union have endured a slow start to the new league campaign and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result on Tuesday.

While Pachuca head into the game as the more in-form side, the MLS outfit have been rock-solid on home turf, and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Pachuca

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Pachuca’s last nine games).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the Mexican outfit’s last nine outings).