Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of important matches this week as Portland Timbers take on Philadelphia Union at PPL Park on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Portland Timbers are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference table and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Timbers thrashed Los Angeles Galaxy by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, find themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The home side edged DC United to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have an excellent record against Philadelphia Union and have won seven games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed only three victories against Philadelphia Union and need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Portland Timbers. Philadelphia Union did create a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: W-W-D-W-L

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers Team News

Philadelphia Union need to win this game

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Star striker Kacper Przybylko has recovered from his knock, however, and is available for selection.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Diego Chara, Andy Polo, Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, and Steve Clark remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Diego Chara, Andy Polo, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Cristhian Paredes, Larrys Mabiala, Jeff Attinella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Cory Burke, Kacper Przybylko

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Logan Ketterer; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Yimmi Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse; Felipe Mora

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Philadelphia Union have built a formidable squad this year and have plenty of experience in their ranks. The home side has overcome its early-season struggles and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Portland Timbers have been impressive against Philadelphia Union in the past but will have to make do with a depleted squad this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Portland Timbers

