Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2023

Philadelphia Union will entertain Queretaro at Subaru Park in the 2023 Leagues Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Both teams recorded a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout in the round of 16. The hosts overcame the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday, with Nathan Harriel equalizing in the second half after Elias Manoel put the Red Bulls ahead in the fourth minute.

The visitors converted all four of their penalties in the shootout after Jaime Gómez Valencia's 46th-minute strike was canceled out by Esmir Bajraktarevic's 78th-minute goal.

The visitors are one of just two Mexican teams still left in the competition, alongside Monterrey, who will face Los Angeles FC in their quarter-final tie.

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting taking place in the group stage of the Leagues Cup last month. Philadelphia recorded a comfortable 5-1 win at home, thanks to Dániel Gazdag's hat-trick.

The hosts have won six games in a row, though the last five games have taken place at Friday's venue. They are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in all competitions, recording 11 wins in that period.

After suffering a 5-1 defeat against Philadelphia in their opening match of the Leagues Cup, the visitors have won three games in a row.

The visitors have won three of their last five away games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last five games in all competitions and have scored one goal apiece in their last four away games.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home games in all competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Prediction

The Union are unbeaten in their last 14 home games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome in this match. They have won six games in a row, though the last two games have been decided on penalties. They have conceded four goals in these games while scoring 13 goals in that period.

Los Albiazules have kept clean sheets in two of their last three Leagues Cup games. They conceded five goals in their previous meeting against Philadelphia and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' impressive form at the moment, they are expected to record a win, though the visitors should put up a strong fight.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Queretaro

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dániel Gazdag to score or assist any time - Yes