Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

Philadelphia Union will host Queretaro in a Leagues Cup Group 12 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts kickstarted their tournament with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Club Tijuana last week. Daniel Gadzac broke the deadlock from the spot in the 21st minute, while Junior Carranza scored a brace to inspire the victory.

Queretaro are yet to get into action in the Leagues Cup. Los Gallos Blancos are coming into the tournament on the back of a 4-1 defeat away to Atletico San Luis. They went ahead through Angel Sanchez but goals from Ricardo Sanchez, Vitinho, Julio Dominguez and Unai Arteta helped the hosts complete a comeback win.

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Philadelphia Union are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak at home, winning eight games in this sequence, including each of the last six.

Four of Queretaro's last five games in all competitions have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Philadelphia Union's last nine games have produced three goals or more, with six games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Philadelphia Union have been leading at the break in each of their last four games at home.

Philadelphia Union have scored two goals or more in five of their last six home games in all competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Prediction

Philadelphia Union are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout rounds, having started their tournament on a winning note. A second victory here would take Jim Curtin's side through to the next round as group winners. The Zolos have home advantage in their favor and have been in emphatic form in front of their fans with six games won on the bounce.

Queretaro will aim to avoid being eliminated from the competition in their first game. A loss for the Mexicans will render their game against Club Tijuana to be a mere formality.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Queretaro

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Philadelphia Union to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Philadelphia Union to be leading at halftime