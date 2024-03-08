Philadelphia Union vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Sounders were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Austin FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Union played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Philadelphia Union vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games apiece out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams.

Seattle Sounders are winless in their last six matches away from home against Philadelphia Union in the MLS, with their previous such match in 2019 ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at home in the regular season of the MLS but have been held to draws in five of their last six such games.

Seattle Sounders lost their first away game of the season in the MLS against Los Angeles FC and have not lost consecutive away games at the start of a league campaign since a run of four consecutive such defeats in 2022.

Philadelphia Union vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an impressive home record in the MLS but are yet to hit their stride this season. Daniel Gazdag can be effective on their day and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Seattle Sounders can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Philadelphia Union vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes