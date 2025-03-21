Philadelphia Union vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Philadelphia Union will welcome St. Louis City to Subaru Park in a cross-conference MLS match on Saturday. Union are second in the Eastern Conference standings and the visitors are third in the Western Conference.

Ad

The hosts saw their winning start to the season end last week as they suffered a 3-1 home loss to Nashville. Sam Surridge opened the scoring for the visitors before Jovan Lukić equalized in the 33rd minute. However, Ahmed Qasem restored Nashville's lead in the 44th minute and Hany Mukhtar added the third goal from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

City have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the MLS thus far and after goalless draws in their first two league games, they have now registered two consecutive wins. They hosted Seattle Sounders last week and Eduard Löwen's first-half strike helped them record a 1-0 win.

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia Union vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Union have seen conclusive results in their last five MLS games, recording three wins. Interestingly, the two losses in that period have been registered at home.

The visitors have registered just two wins in their travels in the MLS since October 2023.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the MLS this season, scoring 11 goals in four games.

St. Louis City are the only team to have kept clean sheets in four games in the MLS thus far.

Philadelphia Union have won four of their last eight MLS home games and have scored at least three goals in these wins.

Union have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last eight MLS home games.

The visitors have lost two of their last nine league games, with both losses registered in their travels.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs St. Louis City Prediction

The Union suffered their first loss of the campaign and will look to bounce back here. They have scored in their last 12 league games and have good odds of finding the back of the net here.

The visitors are chasing history as they have got their league campaign underway with four consecutive clean sheets. One more clean sheet will help them become the only team to have kept five consecutive clean sheets to begin an MLS season. A win or a draw will also help them become the first MLS club to remain undefeated through the first five games in each of their first three seasons.

Ad

Roman Bürki missed the meeting against the Sounders with a fracture and is a doubt. Ben Lundt recorded both his first MLS win and clean sheet of his professional career and should retain his place in the starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 St. Louis City

Philadelphia Union vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback