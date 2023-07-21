Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023 

Philadelphia Union welcome Tijuana to Subaru Park for their opening fixture in the 2023 Leagues Cup on Saturday (July 22).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 MLS win over New York City FC at the same venue last week. Jose Martinez and Chris Donovan scored in either half to inspire the win, while Andres Jasson bagged a late consolation for New York.

Tijuana, meanwhile, also triumphed over Cruz Azul by the same scoreline at home in the Liga MX. They had to do it the hard way, though. Ignacio Rivero put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time, while Carlos Gonzalez levelled matters in the 58th minute. Diber Cambindo's injury time own goal saw the hosts complete the turnaround.

They now turn their attention to the continent for their opening game in the Leagues Cup. Queretaro is the third team in Group 12.

Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in 11 home games across competitions, winning seven, including the last five.

Nine of Tijuana's last 11 away games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

There have been at least one goal scored in each half in Philadelphia's last eight games across competitions.

Tijuana have won just one of their last 13 away competitive games, losing eight.

Tijuana's last four games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana Prediction

Philadelphia have been on a positive roll in front of their fans, with their 11-game unbeaten run at home putting them in good stead. They have also been rampant in front of goal and are typically quick out the blocks within the opening 30 minutes.

Tijuana, by contrast, have struggled on their travels, with just one away win in over six months. However, their games tend to be more high-scoring with plenty of goalmouth action.

Expect Philadelphia to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Philadelphia 3-1 Tijuana

Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Philadelphia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals