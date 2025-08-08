Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Union were held to a 2-2 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 15 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's 12 victories.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Nashville SC by a narrow 1-0 margin last month.

Toronto FC have lost each of their last two matches and have failed to find the back of the net during this period, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against San Diego FC last month.

The last three matches between Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC have produced a victory for either side and a draw.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been a formidable force in MLS this season but have flattered to deceive over the past month. The Union have a powerful attacking lineup and will look to make the most of their form this weekend.

Toronto FC have failed to meet expectations so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Toronto FC

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More