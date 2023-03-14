Philadelphia vs Alianza Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th March 2023

Philadelphia Union will entertain Alianza FC at Subaru Park in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday.

Philadelphia vs Alianza Preview

Both sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador last week. Philadelphia Union will hope to make their home advantage count as they renew hostilities for a ticket to the quarterfinals. They are the fourth team representing the United States in the competition.

Philadelphia Union earned qualification for the CONCACAF Champions League after becoming champions of the 2022 Eastern Conference MLS regular season. This is their second appearance in the continental competition. They made their debut in 2021, reaching the semi-finals before crashing out against Club América.

Alianza are in their fifth participation but last competed in 2020, and are yet to progress beyond the round of 16. The Salvadoran champions qualified for the current edition via the 2022 CONCACAF League as the best-ranked losing quarter-finalist. Coach Eduardo Lara believes they can cause an upset at Subaru Park.

Paquidermos, however, are going through a rough patch of form, recording one win in their last five matches in all competitions. They will enter Tuesday's clash on the back of two successive stalemates – both at home. Despite their below-par run of late, Alianza remain second-placed in the Primera División, trailing Aguila by one point.

Philadelphia vs Alianza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have scored a total of nine goals in their last five matches against four conceded.

Philadelphia boast two wins out of three games in the new MLS season and sit fifth in the standings.

Philadelphia have won their last five matches played at Subaru Park.

Alianza have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Philadelphia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Alianza have won once and drawn four times in their last five games.

Philadelphia vs Alianza Prediction

The hosts will miss the services of goalkeeper Andre Blake following a groin injury. Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza, who lead the team with two goals each, will hope to improve on their respective tallies.

Jonathan Jiménez has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. With five goals and two assists, Michell Mercado is the visitors’ top performer so far this season. He will face another acid test on Tuesday.

Philadelphia are expected to prevail over Alianza based on their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Philadelphia 3-1 Alianza

Philadelphia vs Alianza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alianza to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes