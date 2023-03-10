Philadelphia vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Philadelphia hosts Chicago Fire at Subaru Park in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Philadelphia are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, having won one of their opening two games. Jim Curtin's side will go into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Alianza FC in the CONCACAF Champions League last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Chicago on Saturday.

The Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to pick up their first win. Ezra Hendrickson's side drew 1-1 against New York City FC in their opening game of the season. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Philadelphia vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides having, won two of their last five meetings, with Chicago winning only one.

Philadelphia came away as 4-1 winners the last time the two sides met in August 2022. Goals from Daniel Gazdag, Jack Elliot, Julian Carranza and Cory Burke were enough to secure the win, with Chris Mueller scoring a consolation goal for Chicago on the night.

Philadelphia have been awarded two penalties so far this season, which is the most in the league.

Chicago haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Philadelphia vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Neither side have been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Philadelphia will take a full strength side into the game on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jairo Torres and Federico Navarro will both be unavailable for Chicago due to injuries.

Despite both sides being in shaky form recently, Philadelphia should have enough quality to get past Chicago on Saturday. We predict a tight game, with Philadelphia coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Philadelphia 2-1 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Despite having one of the best attacks in the league this season, Philadelphia haven't been particularly good defensively, having conceded three goals in their opening two games)

Tip 3 - Julian Carranza to score (The forward has two goals in two games this season)

Poll : 0 votes