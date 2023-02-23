Philadelphia vs Columbus Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Philadelphia Union host Columbus Crew at Subaru Park in their Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday (February 25).

The 2023 Major League Soccer season gets underway after a four-month break during which some major transfers happened. Philadelphia retained their key players notably Daniel Gazdag, who was the league’s second-top scorer with 24 goals. Julian Carranza also stayed put.

However, a few players left the outfit, including Paxten Aaronson, who moved to Eintracht Frankfurt. Defender Damion Lowe joined from Inter Miami, while winger Joaquín Torres signed from CF Montréal. Philadelphia still possess the resources that helped them top the Eastern Conference and reach the MLS Cup final last season.

Columbus, meanwhile, held on to their two top scorers from last season. Lucas Zelarayan, who scored ten goals, and Cucho Hernandez, who netted nine times, are available for the new season. However, Derrick Etienne, who also scored nine goals, has left to join Atlanta United FC.

The Crew, winners of the MLS Cup in 2008 and 2020, finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and 16th overall last season and missed the playoffs. New manager Frenchman Wilfried Nancy, who was appointed last December, has been tasked with taking the outfit to the top in the new campaign.

Philadelphia vs Columbus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games against Columbus.

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five meetings with Columbus at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games across competitions.

Columbus have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games away from home.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Columbus have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Philadelphia – W-W-W-D-D; Columbus – W-D-L-D-W.

Philadelphia vs Columbus Prediction

Daniel Gazdag says he wants to be the top scorer this term, so he should hit the ground running against Columbus. Julian Carranza will also be eager to open his account in front of home fans.

Coach Wilfried Nancy will have his baptism by fire – his first official game at the helm of Columbus. Avoiding defeat will be his priority, like most new coaches. Philadelphia’s vim and vigour from last season don’t seem to have diminished, so they could open their new campaign with a win.

Prediction: Philadelphia 2-1 Columbus

Philadelphia vs Columbus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus to score - Yes

