Philadelphia vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Philadelphia Union host Sporting Kansas City at Subaru Park in Major League Soccer on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts will hope to return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats since their qualification for the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. They eased past Salvadorian side Alianza 4-0 on aggregate to reach the last eight but are yet to taste victory since then.

Philadelphia are 15th in the standings with six points from five games. They will take confidence from their impressive domestic record, having won four of their last five home games, losing once (against Orlando City 2-1).

Kansas City, meanwhile, have been unable to shake off their poor form from last season. They finished 22nd overall and missed the playoffs. They seem to be treading the same path this term, considering their results after five games, recording two draws and three losses, sitting 28th among 29 teams.

The Wizards started their campaign plagued with injuries, with up to three players, including two defenders, sidelined, which doesn't explain their disastrous start to the season, though. They're coming off successive defeats.

Philadelphia vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Kansas.

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five games with Kansas City at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Kansas City have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Philadelphia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Kansas City have drawn twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Philadelphia – L-L-W-W-D; Kansas City – L-L-D-D-L.

Philadelphia vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Dániel Gazdag, who was the league’s second top scorer last season with 24 goals, has netted twice for the hosts this season and assisted twice for the hosts. Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre have also scored twice apiece.

The visitors, meanwhile, have scored only twice this season through Daniel Sallói and Willy Agada. Manager Peter Vermes is under pressure to stem the rot. Philadelphia are expected to coast to a comfortable win due to their better win.

Prediction: Philadelphia 3-0 Sporting Kansas City

Philadelphia vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kansas City to score - No

