Philippines v Australia preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

After beating Indonesia 18-0 in their opening game, Australia will face the Philippines in the next Group B match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. The game will take place at the Mumbai Football Arena. The Matildas are all but certain to advance to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Sam Kerr scored five goals in the last game and now sits four above Tim Cahill who held their national goal-scoring record with 50 goals. Emily van Egmond also netted a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, the game against Thailand was a watershed occasion for the Philippines. They had never beaten their regional rivals in 12 attempts at senior level.

The game against the Philippines also means Australia will square off against their former boss Alen Stajcic.

Philippines v Australia AFC Women's Asian Cuo 2022 Lineup

Philippines: Inna Palacios, Hali Long, Ryley Bugay, Morgan Brown, Sofia Harrison, Tahnai Annis, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Castañeda, Eva Madarang, Quinley Quezada

Australia: Lydia Williams, Ellie Carpenter, Stephanie Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Kyah Simon.

Philippines v Australia AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10

India: EuroSport, JIO TV

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: TVING

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television

Thailand: Eleven Sports

Taiwan: ELTA TV

Indonesia: MNC

UK: FreeSports

USA and Canada: CBS

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Live Streaming: Jio TV

Philippines v Australia AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

The Matildas are in hot form in this tournament. While the Philippines pulled off a commendable result against Thailand, Australia will pose a whole new level of threat. Realistically, the Philippines will be hoping to keep matters tight and not let the Matildas walk away with the win or get demolished like Indonesia.

Prediction: Philippines 0-5 Australia

Edited by Diptanil Roy