Philippines vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

Philippines will host Brunei at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday (December 23) in the AFF Championship Group A as both teams look to recover from their opening game defeats.

The Street Dogs lost 3-2 to Cambodia after fighting back from a two-goal deficit. Goals from Reung Bunheing and Orn Chanpolin had Cambodia 2-0 up by the opening 20 minutes, but a brace from Kenshiro Daniels in either half restored parity for the Street Dogs.

However, just four minutes after Daniels had struck the equaliser, Bunheing restored the Angkor Warriors' lead.

Brunei, meanwhile, were thrashed 5-0 by Thailand.Bordin Phala, Teerasil Dangda, an own goal from Awangku Yura and a brace from Peeradon Chamratsamee blew them out of the park.

It's worth noting that the Hornets are making just their second appearance in the ASEAN tournament, having made their competitive debut in 1996.

Philippines vs Brunei Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten clashes between the two teams before, and the spoils are closely shared. Philippines have won four times against Brunei, who've won on five occasions.

Philippines and Brunei last met in October 2008, ironically at the AFF Championship, which ended 1-1.

Brunei's last win over Philippines came in September 1996 - a 1-0 win in the AFF Championship.

Brunei have lost five of their seven international games this year, including their last two, while Philippines have lost five in eight in 2022.

Brunei are ranked 190th in the world, while Philippines are 133rd.

Philippines are making their first appearance in the AFF Championship since 2018.

Philippines vs Brunei Prediction

Philippines are ranked 57 places above Brunei, who are one of the weakest teams in the world, but both teams have been almost equally poor this year.

However, the Street Dogs have home advantage and will look to use that to eke out a win and get their campaign up and running.

Prediction: Philippines 2-0 Brunei

Philippines vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philippines

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

