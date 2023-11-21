Philippines vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

The Philippines will play host to Indonesia at Rizal Memorial Stadium in the AFC World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Philippines vs Indonesia Preview

The Philippines also played their previous game at home, losing 2-0 to Vietnam. They were overrun in that game but now have another opportunity to make the most of their home advantage. The hosts, who come into this clash on the back of two defeats, will hope to halt their losing streak this time at home.

Azkals are eying a second win over Indonesia following their only success against the visitors, which took place in November 2014 in the AFF Championship. The Philippines are no newcomers in the World Cup qualifiers. They entered the competition in 1968 but have never progressed beyond the first round.

Indonesia opened their campaign with a 5-1 defeat against Iraq, which leaves them bottom of Group F behind the Philippines. The loss halted the visitors’ impressive run of three wins alongside 14 goals scored without conceding any. However, the team still have the quality to return to winning ways.

Merah Putih began their FIFA World Cup qualification race in 1974 and have made 13 attempts since then to reach the final tournament. They will be participating in next year’s AFC Asian Cup, having booked their place at the tournament. Indonesia have returned unsuccessful from their last two trips, losing twice and conceding seven goals against one scored.

Philippines vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Philippines have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Indonesia.

The Philippines have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three matches against Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Philippines have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Indonesia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

The Philippines have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Indonesia have won thrice and lost twice.

Philippines vs Indonesia Prediction

German-born Reichelt has netted twice and racked up several assists for the Philippines this year. He had expressed his desire to play in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but they failed to qualify. He is expected to fully focus on the World Cup qualifiers.

Free-scoring Indonesia will keep faith in their veteran forwards Dendy and Drajad (three goals each), and Egy, who boasts two goals.

Indonesia come into the match as the favorites based on form and individuality.

Prediction: Philippines 1-2 Indonesia

Philippines vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Indonesia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Indonesia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Philippines to score - Yes