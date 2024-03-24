Philippines vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024 

The Philippines host Iraq at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to avenge their loss from last week.

The Street Dogs were beaten 1-0 by the Lions of Mesopotamia in Basra last Thursday as talismanic forward Mohanad Ali struck in the 84th minute to break their resistence.

It maintained Iraq's perfect start to the second round of the qualifiers, as the Middle Eastern outfit consolidated their position atop Group F with nine points from three matches. The Philippines, though, remained stuck at the bottom without a win and just a point in the bag.

As only three points separate them from the second-placed Indonesia, all's not lost yet for the south-east Asian side, who are still within reach of qualifying for the third round.

Iraq have truly been impressive in these qualifiers. It's also worth noting that in January, the side were involved in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where they powered into the round of 16 after winning all three group matches. Jordan, however, brought their run to a juddering halt with a 3-2 victory.

Philippines vs Iraq Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Philippines and Iraq meet for the second time in history.

Iraq beat the Philippines 1-0 in their first encounter last Thursday.

In six official games this year, Iraq have won four times and lost twice.

The Philippines are winless in their last four official games.

The Philippines are one of the 11 teams still without a win in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers of the AFC zone.

Iraq are one of the six teams with a 100% win record in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers of the AFC zone; Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Qatar and the UAE are the others.

Iraq are ranked 59th in the world, whereas the Philippines are 80 places below them.

Philippines vs Iraq Prediction

The Philippines have flattered to deceive in these qualifiers, while Iraq are flying high following a solid run.

The Lions of Mesopotamia are having a memorable 2024, and we expect them to continue with the same momentum.

Prediction: Philippines 1-2 Iraq

Philippines vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes