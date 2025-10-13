Philippines vs Timor-Leste Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

The Philippines face off with Timor-Leste on Tuesday for their clash in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to continue their unbeaten run. With two wins and a draw from three qualifying matches so far, the Azkals are currently leading the race in Group A with seven points.

A 4-1 drubbing of Maldives in their opening game was followed by a late 2-2 draw with Tajikistan on matchday two. But the side recovered to crush Timor-Leste 4-1 last week, powered by a sensational four-goal salvo by Bjorn Kristensen.

Having scored in every game so far, the 23-year-old forward leads the scoring charts with seven goals to his name in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. He will be relishing the prospect of facing the Crocodiles again on Tuesday.

Ranked 194th in the world, the Southeast Asian side are among the weakest globally and have never qualified for a major tournament before. Now, with only three points in the bag from three games, the minnows are running out of time to salvage their campaign or risk missing out yet again.

The Crocodiles went down 1-0 to Tajikistan in their opening game before overcoming the Maldives by an identical scoreline on matchday two. Joao Pedro netted the only goal of the game in the added minutes of the opening stanza, which proved enough to earn them all three points.

However, their joy was short-lived as the Philippines handed Timor-Leste a heavy defeat last week. With three more games to go, Ze Pedro's side have a chance to turn their fortunes around and seal their place in the cup finals.

The Philippines vs Timor-Leste Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in history, with the Philippines winning seven times and losing just once.

The Azkals have won their last three consecutive encounters with Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste's only ever win over the Philippines came in December 2017, with the side picking up a slender 1-0 victory.

Philippines are ranked 143rd in the world, while Timor-Leste are in 194th spot, according to the FIFA World Ranking.

Philippines vs Timor-Leste Prediction

The Azkals will be buoyed by their big win over the Crocodiles last week and will be looking for a repeat here. Given the gulf in quality between the sides, we can see the hosts pulling off another banger against the minnows here.

Prediction: Philippines 3-0 Timor-Leste

Philippines vs Timor-Leste Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philippines to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

