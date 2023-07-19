Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

The Philippines Women and Switzerland Women will square off at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in their opening game at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday.

The Swiss are coming into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate against Morocco in a pre-tournament friendly a fortnight ago. The Philippines, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 victory over Vietnam in the South East Asian Games in May.

Switzerland qualified for the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Wales in a playoff tie. Fabien Humm scored a dramatic winner in injury time of extra time to help her nation qualify for the second time in their history. The Philippines' run to the semifinal of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup saw them qualify for the Mundial for the first time in their history.

Norway and New Zealand are the teams that complete the quartet of nations in Group B.

Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Switzerland are currently on an eight-game winless run, drawing six games in this sequence.

This is the first time that a Filipino senior side will be making an appearance at a FIFA tournament.

Switzerland did not concede more than once in any of their 10 qualification games.

Eight of the Philippines' last 10 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The Philippines have won four of their last five games.

Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction

The Philippines are one of eight nations making their debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup. A positive result in their opening game would give them the confidence that they can continue to make history at the tournament.

Switzerland have experience in defying expectations in their World Cup debut, having made it to the quarterfinal in 2015. However, their form heading into this tournament was not impressive and they are currently on an eight-game winless run.

We are backing the Swiss to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Philippines 0-3 Switzerland

Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Switzerland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Switzerland to score over 1.5 goals