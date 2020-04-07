Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 4 clubs the Arsenal striker could join

The Gabonese's Arsenal contract runs out next season and it doesn't look like he will be signing a new deal.

These four could be prime contenders for his signature if he doesn't extend his contract.

Bryan

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's entering the final year of his contract, Arsenal could be forced to sell their star man.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been nothing short of outstanding for Arsenal since he joined, with the Gabon international smashing in 61 goals from just 97 appearances so far. Arsenal paid a whooping €65 million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund and the striker is currently being paid a salary of £200,000 per week.

Aubameyang's current deal at Arsenal expires at the end of next season and if Arsenal cannot get the striker to agree on a new deal they will be forced to sell him this summer.

The Gabon international will turn 31 in a few months and this could very well be his last chance to get a high-paying contract. He will also want the chance to win a few more trophies before he is past his best.

With Arsenal undergoing a huge rebuilding process under Mikel Arteta, the club might not be favorites to compete for trophies and that, along with the fact that the Gunners might not be able to meet his contract demands might see him leave Arsenal this summer.

Also, following Aubameyang's reacting when he was asked if he was going to sign a new deal at Arsenal by Kevin-Prince Boateng said quite a bit as well.

VIDEO: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's reaction to being asked about signing a new deal at Arsenal. "Sure".





With all that in mind, here is a look at 4 clubs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join:

#1. Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is on the lookout for a new striker and Aubameyang could be his man.

With Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz not performing up to Real Madrid's standards so far and with just one more recognized striker in Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane will be on the lookout for a new striker this summer.

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world no doubt but with the Gabonese nearly 31, he will be determined to end his career on a high, thus, a desire to move to an absolutely elite club, a huge salary and the possibility of winning trophies, will be v strong in him. Real Madrid can offer him all these and more.

According to reports, Zidane has already informed Aubameyang of his intentions to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu but he is only Plan B with Erling Haaland being the Los Blancos No.1 target. However, it's very unlikely Borussia Dortmund will let go of their new star striker just six months after he was picked up.

So, signing Aubameyang makes perfect sense for Real right now. Los Blancos will be able to afford his transfer fee and his weekly wages and, given his consistency in front of goal, he could fire Real Madrid to more silverware in the coming years.

#2. Barcelona

Barcelona has been on the lookout for a new forward.

Barcelona's interest in Aubameyang has died down quite a bit recently, but during the January transfer window up until March, the Spanish giants seemed seriously interested in signing the Arsenal striker over the summer.

With Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and new signing Martin Braithwaite's future all uncertain at the moment, Barcelona could still be after the Gabon international. Although Barcelona's priority this summer appears to be Neymar once again, one shouldn't rule out a move for Aubameyang.

According to reports, the former Dortmund striker has expressed his interest in playing for Barcelona so he can play alongside Lionel Messi. So, if they were to make a serious offer, Arsenal could end up selling him.

Like Real Madrid, Barcelona can easily afford Aubameyang's wages so financially there should not be any problem, what remains to be seen is if the Barcelona hierarchy wants him or not.

#3. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are always on the look for strikers and are not afraid to splash the cash.

PSG was the latest club to show any interest in signing Aubameyang and with all that is going on with the forwards at PSG, this could be the perfect club for the Arsenal man.

With Neymar still trying to force a move away from the French capital, Edinson Cavani most likely leaving and with Mauro Icardi's loan spell set to end, Thomas Tuchel will have to sign a new striker this summer.

Cash infused PSG will not hold back the if they were seriously interested in signing Aubameyang and, with this possibly set to be his last big-money contract, PSG could lure him with money. If Aubameyang was to join PSG, his whole career would come a full circle as he got his big break playing for AS Saint-Etienne and a move back to France will evoke great memories.

Aubameyang has proved himself as one of the best strikers in the world and after doing so in the toughest league in the world, he would relish a challenge in Ligue 1, which is probably not as physical and fast as the Premier League.

The French champions have only recently shown an interest in him and while PSG might not be Aubameyang's first choice, he could end up there if Real Madrid and Barcelona pursue other options.

#4. Manchester United

Manchester United are after a striker and have reportedly shown an interest in Aubameyang.

The chances of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining Manchester United are as good as zero but this is football and anything could happen, especially after Arsenal letting Robin van Persie join them. Transfers are unexpected in the world of football so that's why United have made it to this list of clubs.

Manchester United are after a striker and a number of names have been linked with them including Aubameyang's.

According to reports, the Gabon striker would prefer a move away from the Premier League but if Real Madrid or Barcelona or any other club don't come calling this summer and if he refuses to sign a new contract with Arsenal, the Gunners might be forced to sell him to whoever tables an offer.

It is improbable Arsenal will make the same mistake again but one never knows in the mutable world of football . If Aubameyang was to join Manchester United over the summer, every Arsenal fan in the world would turn on him and although the chances of him joining are slim, don't rule this transfer out just yet.