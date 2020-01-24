Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees Barcelona move, Manchester United fail with loan bid for Inter Milan midfielder and more: Premier League Transfer News Roundup, 24th January 2020

Is Aubameyang headed to Barcelona?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Premier League transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have details on Manchester United's attempts to sign an Inter Milan midfielder on loan, the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Arsenal and which Premier League defender Leicester City are targeting for their defence.

Manchester United fail with Matias Vecino loan bid

Manchester United have had a loan offer rejected by Inter Milan for their midfielder Matias Vecino, per Sky in Italy.

The breakdown occurred as a result of both teams not being able to reach an agreement on the conditions of the deal for the Uruguayan midfielder. United have endured an injury-ravaged campaign and this has had a serious effect on their results.

Negotiations for Bruno Fernandes have failed to progress and this seems like a desperate attempt from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his squad this month.

Inter are now in discussions with Napoli over a swap deal involving Allan and Vecino, which would the former move to the San Siro and Vecino moving to Naples.

Leicester are chasing Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard

Leicester City have made an approach Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard and could make a move for him before the end of the January transfer window, per Jim White.

Being told that @LCFC have made an approach to @SouthamptonFC for defender Janik Vestergaard.

Saints would want more than the £18m they paid for him before they think of selling. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 23, 2020

Brendan Rodgers is keen to secure Champions League qualification and feels that Vestergaard’s signing can help him add more bodies to central defence and enable him to rest first-choice centre-back’s Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu more often that he’s liked to so far.

The Foxes made a £25 million bid for Juventus defender Merih Demiral earlier in the window but Rodgers’ side’s advances were shot down by the Bianconeri.

Besides Evans and Soyuncu, Leicester have Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic at their disposal as options for the centre-back role, which for a side aspiring to finish in the top four, isn’t good enough.

It is understood that Southampton will be fine with letting the defender leave, but want more than the 18 million they paid for him to Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

Aubameyang agrees Barcelona switch

According to Mundo Deportivo (via AS), Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has green-lit a move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a striker, as confirmed by Quique Setien earlier this week, after Luis Suarez was ruled out for four months after surgery due a knee injury.

Barca’s only options up top are Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, although deploying either of them centrally would mean compromising on quality on the wings, with Ousmane Dembele’s shoddy injury record not helping matters.

It remains to be seen if Barca will be able to convince Arsenal to let go off their talismanic striker, who is extremely instrumental to their hopes of finishing higher up in the Premier League table.

Ceballos wants Arsenal loan to be cut short

Dani Ceballos has asked Real Madrid to terminate his loan spell with Arsenal due to lack of game-time, according to reports in Spain.

The midfielder suffered a muscle tear injury in November and missed nine games for the Gunners. However, new boss Mikel Arteta has not used his services since taking over the reins at the club, even though the 23-year-old has been fit and available of selection since the turn of the year.

With game-time not on the horizon and time ticking away in the January window, Ceballos has asked his parent club to terminate his loan deal and possibly look for another club where he can ply his trade till the end of the season.

The midfielder is desperate to make Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the Euro’s and the only way he can do that is by playing and proving his credentials.

