Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang excited about reuniting with Lewandowski at Barcelona

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has serious competition for his position at Camp Nou following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.

Regardless, the former Arsenal forward has taken the arrival of the Polish ace to the club's ranks positively.

Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski thrived alongside each other during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, combining to score an impressive 44 goals during the 2013-2014 campaign. With the duo set to reunite in Barcelona's attack next season, the Gabonese star is looking forward to rolling back the years.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Here he is! THE Robert Lewandowski! Here he is! THE Robert Lewandowski! https://t.co/g4hVaEpyJO

"I was really excited because I know him well, we played together at Dortmund and had some nice times over there," Auba was quoted as saying by Metro.

"I was just happy and when this was official we are reunited and we had some fun words about the past, but I’m really happy because this is how Barcelona will compete, with great strikers and that’s what this club is all about.

"Obviously I think we have more experience, we can maybe do better than the past in Dortmund, I am sure about that. Personally, I will try to give my best and I’m sure he will do it. We will hope we have better numbers than in the past."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has a huge task in getting the best out of the two world-class finishers at his disposal next season.

Asked if the tactician has opened up on his plans to accommodate the two forwards, the Gabonese replied: "Yes a little bit.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Robert Lewandowski

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Raphinha

Ousmane Dembélé

Ansu Fati

Ferran Torres

Memphis Depay Barcelona’s attacking depth.Robert LewandowskiPierre-Emerick AubameyangRaphinhaOusmane DembéléAnsu FatiFerran TorresMemphis Depay Barcelona’s attacking depth. 🔥 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski🇬🇦 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang🇧🇷 Raphinha🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembélé🇪🇸 Ansu Fati🇪🇸 Ferran Torres🇳🇱 Memphis Depay

"He was talking to all of us that we have to compete this year to win titles. Of course, when you talk about trophies we need a competitive team.

"That’s why we have a lot of strikers, midfielders and defenders. This is the way to achieve things this season."

The Catalan giants are looking scary already

Barcelona not done yet in the transfer market

The Catalan giants have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer, signing the likes of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, and of course Lewandowski. However, it doesn't look like they are done yet.

According to Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana are currently looking to hijack Chelsea's deal for Jules Kounde, while the likes of Bernardo Silva, Marco Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are also being linked with the club. It remains to be seen how many more signings will land at Camp Nou in the coming weeks.

