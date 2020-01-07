Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quashes transfer rumours, claims he loves Arsenal

Aubameyang reiterated that he is "committed" to the club and isn't looking to move.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Arsenal captain, has come out in response to media reports linking him with a move away from north London, saying that he is "committed" to the club.

Over the last few weeks, many journalists have reported that the Gabon striker is considering leaving the Gunners in the ongoing transfer window. However, Aubameyang has denied these claims, saying that he is angered by the rumour-mongering around his Arsenal future. In Arsenal's matchday programme, Aubameyang wrote,

“I would like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!"

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Since his move to the Emirates two years ago, Aubameyang has been spectacular for the Gunners. The 30-year-old has scored 56 goals in just 90 appearances for Arsenal, including a hat-trick against Valencia in the semi-final of the Europa League last year. He has been in impressive touch in this season as well, picking up 15 goals in 25 games.

He also addressed Arsenal's spirited performance against Manchester United at the Emirates last week, which ended in a 2-0 win for the Gunners. He wrote,

“I really hope that you were proud of us after the United game. I’m sure you can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday."