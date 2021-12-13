Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'apology' text after netting brace in Manchester United's win over Arsenal

Piers Morgan has revealed what Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo said after scoring a brace against the former's beloved Arsenal.

The former Good Morning Britain host interviewed the Portuguese prodigy in 2020. However, Morgan experienced the hard way that Ronaldo's professionalism and commitment to scoring goals overrides his friendship with the Englishman.

Morgan was distraught when Ronaldo scored twice in United's 3-2 triumph over Mikel Arteta's side at Old Trafford.

Morgan revealed how he sought mercy from Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo before the clash. Here's what he said:

“Arsenal played Manchester United and I sent Cristiano Ronaldo a desperate plea before kick-off, ‘Please don’t score against us…Of course, he scored twice, and United won 3-2. ‘Sorry,’ Cristiano texted back after the final whistle. I would have accepted the apology if it hadn’t also contained a laughing emoji.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals so far since returning to Manchester United

Ronaldo has a reputation for scoring clutch goals. He has scored several crucial goals for Manchester United this season. Ronaldo scored the winning goals against Atalanta and Villarreal in the Champions League group stages.

It's safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo responds every time Manchester United need a goal.

He was the match-winner for the Red Devils yet again this past weekend. The former Juventus forward scored a blistering penalty in the 75th minute, which was the sole goal of the game against Norwich City.

This helped Manchester United bag two wins out of their first three games under Ralf Rangnick. This was United's second overall and first away victory under the German tactician.

B/R Football @brfootball 75'— Winner against Norwich City

91'— Equalizer against Atalanta

81'— Winner against Atalanta

95'— Winner against Villarreal



When Man United need a goal, he answers 🤫 75'— Winner against Norwich City91'— Equalizer against Atalanta81'— Winner against Atalanta95'— Winner against VillarrealWhen Man United need a goal, he answers 🤫 https://t.co/GhISd4jr0Y

Furthermore, Ronaldo scored his seventh goal in the Premier League with his perfectly executed spot-kick. He has scored six goals in the Champions League so far. This has helped Manchester United claim a spot in the last 16 of the coveted European competition.

The Red Devils now sit in fifth place in the Premier League. They're a point behind the coveted Champions League spot and are vying with Arsenal and West Ham United for it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United take on Brentford on December 15 before they take on Brighton on December 18.

Edited by Diptanil Roy