Pisa vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B promotion playoff 2021-22

Benevento take a trip to the Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani to face Pisa in the second leg of their Serie B promotion playoff semi-finals on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to overturn their one-goal deficit after Gli Stregoni secured a 1-0 victory in Tuesday’s reverse leg.

Pisa suffered a blow in their hopes of a playoff final as Gianluca Lapadula’s 85th-minute strike saw Benevento secure a 1-0 victory when the sides met in their semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Prior to that, they picked up a 2-1 win at Frosinone on May 6 which saw their run of four games without a win on the road come to an end.

Pisa head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last nine home matches, picking up four wins and five draws, and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s result was Benevento’s second consecutive playoff victory after they saw off Ascoli 1-0 in the opening round on May 13.

They head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last nine games against Pisa, picking up four wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss back in 2013.

Benevento finished seventh in the Serie B standings this season after picking up 63 points from 38 games.

Pisa vs Benevento Head-To-Head

Benevento boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides. Pisa have picked up three wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Pisa Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Benevento Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Pisa vs Benevento Team News

Pisa

Pisa will be without Antonio Caracciolo and Hjörtur Hermannsson, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Antonio Caracciolo, Hjörtur Hermannsson

Suspended: None

Benevento

Diego Farias and Marco Sau have both been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s encounter.

Injured: Diego Farias, Marco Sau

Suspended: None

Pisa vs Benevento Predicted XI

Pisa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nicolas; Samuele Birindelli, Maxime Leverbe, Alessandro De Vitis, Pietro Beruatto; Idrissa Touré, Ádám Nagy, Marius Marin, Giuseppe Sibilli; Lorenzo Lucca, George Puscas

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alberto Paleari; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Edoardo Masciangelo; Roberto Insigne, Giacomo Calo, Gennaro Acampora; Andrés Tello, Gianluca Lapadula, Riccardo Improta

Pisa vs Benevento Prediction

Benevento appear to have hit their stride at the crunch end of the season as they push for a place in Serie A. While Pisa have been solid at home in recent weeks, we are tipping Benevento to finish off what they started in the first leg and come away with another slender win.

Prediction: Pisa 0-1 Benevento

