Pisa vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pisa and Fiorentina square off at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Sunday. Both sides have endured a slow start to the campaign and will head into the weekend in search of their first league victory.
Pisa were dumped out of the Coppa Italia on Thursday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Torino in their second-round clash at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.
Alberto Gilardino’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they have failed to win any of their opening four matches, claiming one point from a possible 12 in what has been a difficult return to the top flight.
Pisa picked up 76 points from 38 Serie B games last season to finish second in the table and confirm their return to Serie A, ending a 34-year absence from the top division.
On the other hand, Fiorentina failed to get going in the league last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Como at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Following his appointment at the helm of affairs in the summer, head coach Stefano Pioli is yet to win a league game with La Viola, losing twice and claiming two draws from their four matches so far.
While the Italian tactician has guided Fiorentina to secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League group stages, they currently sit 17th in the Serie A table, one point and two places above Pisa.
Pisa vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Fiorentina have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 14 meetings between the two teams.
- Pisa have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
- Fiorentina have managed just two wins from their 10 Serie A away matches since the start of February, while losing five and claiming three draws in that time.
- Pisa have failed to win eight of their last nine games across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since the start of August.
Pisa vs Fiorentina Prediction
Pisa and Fiorentina will be keen to secure their first win of the new Serie A season and we expect both sides to go all out at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani.
However, Pioli’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we are tipping them to come out on top this weekend.
Prediction: Pisa 1-2 Fiorentina
Pisa vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Fiorentina’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the visitors’ last nine matches)