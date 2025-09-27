Pisa vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pisa and Fiorentina square off at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Sunday. Both sides have endured a slow start to the campaign and will head into the weekend in search of their first league victory.

Ad

Pisa were dumped out of the Coppa Italia on Thursday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Torino in their second-round clash at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

Alberto Gilardino’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they have failed to win any of their opening four matches, claiming one point from a possible 12 in what has been a difficult return to the top flight.

Pisa picked up 76 points from 38 Serie B games last season to finish second in the table and confirm their return to Serie A, ending a 34-year absence from the top division.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Fiorentina failed to get going in the league last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Como at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Following his appointment at the helm of affairs in the summer, head coach Stefano Pioli is yet to win a league game with La Viola, losing twice and claiming two draws from their four matches so far.

While the Italian tactician has guided Fiorentina to secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League group stages, they currently sit 17th in the Serie A table, one point and two places above Pisa.

Ad

Pisa vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 14 meetings between the two teams.

Pisa have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fiorentina have managed just two wins from their 10 Serie A away matches since the start of February, while losing five and claiming three draws in that time.

Pisa have failed to win eight of their last nine games across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since the start of August.

Ad

Pisa vs Fiorentina Prediction

Pisa and Fiorentina will be keen to secure their first win of the new Serie A season and we expect both sides to go all out at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani.

However, Pioli’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we are tipping them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Pisa 1-2 Fiorentina

Pisa vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Fiorentina’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the visitors’ last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More