Pisa vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Pisa will host fellow winless side Hellas Verona at the Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a perhaps expectedly difficult return to the Italian top flight this season and now sit rock-bottom in the table with just two points after six matches.

They suffered a 4-0 hiding at the hands of Bologna just before the international break, finding themselves a goal down midway through the first half before a red card to Idrissa Toure minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Hellas Verona have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the league this season as they also continue to search for their first win of the campaign. They were beaten 1-0 on home turf by newly-promoted Sassuolo last time out and created a couple of half-chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

The visitors sit a point and two places above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will hope to at least retain that advantage at the end of the round.

Pisa vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Pisa and Verona. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times with their other 13 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Serie B clash back in March 2017 which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1992.

Pisa have conceded 10 goals in Serie A this season. Only Torino (13) have shipped more.

Verona are the lowest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season with just two goals in six matches.

Pisa vs Hellas Verona Prediction

The Nerazzurri are winless in their last seven games across all competitions with five of those games ending in defeat. They are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash due to their home advantage and will rely heavily on that to secure a result on Saturday.

The Gialloblù are also without a win in their last seven and have failed to score any goals in five of those outings. They are, however, the more experienced of the two teams and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Pisa 1-1 Hellas Verona

Pisa vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

