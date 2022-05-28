Pisa vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B playoffs 2021-22

In the decisive second leg of the Serie B promotion playoffs final, Pisa welcome Monza to the Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Sunday.

The two sides squared off in the first leg at the Brianteo Stadium on Friday, with the then-hosts securing a 2-1 win. Pisa bagged a crucial away goal in the dying moments of the game, with substitute Filippo Berra scoring just moments before the final whistle.

With the home team chasing their first taste of the top-flight in 31 years and Monza looking to make it to Serie A for the first time in history, the stakes can't be any higher.

Monza only have a narrow one-goal advantage, so they will be looking to score early on and defend their lead.

Lega B @Lega_B gol della finale dello U-Power Stadium!



Si decide tutto al ritorno domenica a Pisa #SerieBKT Ecco igol della finale dello U-Power Stadium!Si decide tutto al ritorno domenica a Pisa Ecco i 3️⃣ gol della finale dello U-Power Stadium! 🙌Si decide tutto al ritorno domenica a Pisa 🔥🔥🔥 #SerieBKT https://t.co/HsdKhhBNbT

Pisa vs Monza Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st meeting between the two sides across all competitions. With a 2-1 loss in the first leg, Pisa's nine-game unbeaten run in the fixture came to an end against the Biancorossi.

Pisa have a 15-8 lead in wins at the moment and 17 games have ended in draws in this fixture.

Pisa form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Monza form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Pisa vs Monza Team News

Pisa

Antonio Caracciolo is a long-term absentee with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Idrissa Touré had to be left out of the squad in the first leg with an ankle problem and faces a late fitness test.

George Puscas and Samuele Birindelli suffered from muscle cramps in the first leg but should be able to make it to the starting XI.

Injured: Antonio Caracciolo

Doubtful: Idrissa Touré

Suspended: None

Monza

Antonis Siatounis is the only reported absentee for the visitors. Like the Nerazzurri, they are also free from any suspension concerns.

Injured: Antonis Siatounis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pisa vs Monza Predicted XIs

Pisa (4-4-2): Nicolas (GK); Samuele Birindelli, Maxime Leverbe, Alessandro De Vitis, Pietro Beruatto; Giuseppe Mastinu, Ádám Nagy, Marius Marin, Giuseppe Sibilli; Lorenzo Lucca, George Puscas

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio (GK); Gabriel Paletta, Giulio Donati, Carlos Augusto; Pedro Pereira, Patrick Ciurria, Luca Mazzitelli, Leonardo Mancuso, Pepín; Christian Gytkjaer, Dany Mota

Pisa vs Monza Prediction

The first leg was evenly contested between the two sides, with both sides recording 13 shots on goal. Monza were slightly better in the final third and secured a narrow win.

Pisa have faced just one defeat at home all season and are strong favorites here. Monza have three losses in their last five away games but secured an impressive 2-1 win in their previous away outing against Brescia.

Monza have a one-goal lead and are expected to play for a draw here, which might slow down the game. We predict this tie will end in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Pisa 1-1 Monza

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P