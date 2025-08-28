Pisa vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Pisa will host Roma at the Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and avoid a loss this early in the league season.
The Nerazzurri were satisfied to come away with a point in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta on the opening weekend as they marked their first appearance in the Italian top flight after a 34-year absence. The hosts, who needed a penalty shootout to get the win over Serie B side Cesena in the Coppa Italia, had a solid preseason campaign with three wins and two draws from six games and will hope to continue in such form in the league.
Roma had an even better preseason run, with five wins from six games and were delighted to get all three points in their start to the league campaign with a deserved 1-0 victory over Bologna last weekend. The visitors narrowly missed out on a top-four finish last season but confirmed their place in this season's Europa League campaign, and will be hoping to put together a similarly impressive finish this campaign.
Pisa vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 17 previous occasions going into this weekend’s fixture. Pisa have won four of those games, and two ended in draws while Roma have won the remaining 11.
- Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 1990-91 season.
- The newly-promoted side finished the previous campaign with the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Italian second tier, scoring 64 goals and conceding only 36.
- Gian Piero Gaspierini’s side had the joint-second-best defensive record in the Serie A last season with only 35 goals conceded across 38 games.
Pisa vs Roma Prediction
Pisa are underdogs going into the weekend and will need something really special to get a win over one of the division's top sides, although a draw will be a welcome result.
The Giallorossi are comfortable favorites to get all three points but will need to avoid complacency and put on a solid performance to avoid any unwanted surprises.
Prediction: Pisa 0-2 Roma
Pisa vs Roma Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Roma to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (10 of the visitors’ last 12 league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last nine games)