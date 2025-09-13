Pisa vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pisa and Udinese square off at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani on Sunday. Kosta Runjaic’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the new campaign and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend.

Pisa were dealt their first defeat of the Serie A campaign just before the international break when they were beaten 1-0 by AS Roma at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani.

Before that, Alberto Gilardino’s side marked their return to the top flight with a dogged display against Atalanta in the season opener on August 24, when they held on to see out a 1-1 draw against Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium.

Pisa ended a 34-year absence from the Serie A last season, when they finished second in the Serie B standings, and they will head into the weekend looking to get off and running in the new campaign.

On the other hand, Udinese turned in a stellar team display last time out when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Before that, Runjaic’s men picked up a 2-0 victory over lower-tier side Carrarese in the Coppa Italia first round on August 18, one week before kicking off the 2025-26 Serie A campaign with a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona.

Udinese have come into the season off the back of an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign as they finished 12th in the table with 44 points from their 38 matches.

Pisa vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Pisa and Udinese, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Udinese have failed to win 11 of their last 13 Serie A games, losing eight and picking up three draws since a 1-0 victory over Parma on March 1.

Pisa are on a run of just one win from their most recent six matches across all competitions while losing twice and claiming three draws since the start of August.

Udinese have managed two wins from their last seven away games in the league while losing four and picking up one draw since the start of March.

Pisa vs Udinese Prediction

Pisa picked up one point from two tough fixtures and will be backing themselves against a Udinese side who have managed just two wins from their last 13 league matches.

While we expect Runjaic’s men to put up a fight, we are backing the hosts to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Pisa 1-1 Udinese

Pisa vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Pisa’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More