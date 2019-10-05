Pittsburgh's Forbes Voted Championship Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Kenardo Forbes has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 30 of the 2019 season. Forbes scored a pair of goals – the first two-goal game in the Championship for his career – as the Hounds took a 3-0 victory against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Forbes received 39 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market. Loudoun United FC’s Gordon Wild finished second on 33 percent after recording the first hat trick in Loudoun’s history in its midweek victory against the Swope Park Rangers.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK – Kyle Morton, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Morton posted a three-save shutout as the Hounds took a 3-0 victory against Indy Eleven on Saturday night, extending the club’s current shutout streak to 646 minutes.

D – Manny Perez, North Carolina FC: Perez came off the bench and recorded two assists while winning 4 of 5 duels and making two recoveries to help North Carolina rally to an important win against Ottawa Fury FC.

D – Noah Powder, Real Monarchs SLC: Powder scored the opening goal as the Monarchs rallied for a 2-1 victory on the road in Reno while also completing 39 of 43 passes and 4 of 5 dribbles and winning 7 of 11 duels.

D – Bryam Rebellon, El Paso Locomotive FC: Rebellon scored the tying goal, completed 34 of 46 passes, made six recoveries and three tackles and won 8 of 12 duels as Locomotive FC rallied past Republic FC on Saturday night.

M – Walter Restrepo, San Antonio FC: Restrepo had two goals, one assist and eight chances created, while completing 10 of 13 dribbles over two games that included a key home win against Fresno FC on Saturday.

M – Kenardo Forbes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Forbes scored two goals in the Hounds’ victory against Indy Eleven, had three key passes and completed 67 of 78 passes overall for the week as Pittsburgh moved into second place in the East.

M – Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence: Martinez had two goals, one assist and four chances created while also recording seven recoveries in Charlotte’s victory against Hartford Athletic on Saturday.

M – Joey Calistri, Phoenix Rising FC: Calistri scored both goals as Rising FC rallied to earn a 2-2 draw with New Mexico United, while also recording two key passes and completing 13 of 16 passes overall after coming on as a substitute.

M – Cristhian Altamirano, Tulsa Roughnecks FC: Altamirano had one goal, two assists and over two games completed 40 of 52 passes and recorded six chances created as the Roughnecks took four points for the week.

F – Gordon Wild, Loudoun United FC: Wild recorded the first hat trick in Loudoun’s history in a victory against Swope Park, and had five chances created and 33 of 38 completed passes over two games for the week.

F – Irvin Parra, Las Vegas Lights FC: Parra had two goals and one assist, completed of 14 of 17 passes and 3 of 4 dribbles to lead Lights FC to a crucial road victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Bench: Nico Corti (RGV), Cam Lindley (MEM), Kevin Rodriguez (RGV), Ethan Zubak (LA), Neco Brett (PIT), Daniel Rios (NSH), Malik Johnson (TBR)