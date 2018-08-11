Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PL 2018/19: Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City; 3 key battles that decided the game

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
600   //    11 Aug 2018, 05:00 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
It fell to the unlikeliest of scorers to help Manchester United beat Leicester

Aah, Premier League football, how much we have missed you!

Why the FA decided to start the league on a Friday with a one-off match instead of going for the crowds with a Saturday start is beyond me, but it is just as well that they did. The first game of the season saw Manchester United settle for a 2-1 win at home against Leicester City.

A little rugged from the WC, both teams did not field the best XI they would have liked, tacking on a few rotation players. It took Paul Pogba - who was also chosen to lead the team this time around, a mere 70 seconds to open the scoring with a penalty.

As the game looked to be heading to a 1-0 end, Luke Shaw scored his first senior goal for the side, with a finish any forward would have been proud of. And the drama got turned up after Jamie Vardy (who else?) snatched one back, but last year's runners upheld on to get their first 3 points of the campaign.

As always, there were a few individual battles that went a long way in deciding the final outcome of the game. Here's a look at 3 of them:

#3 Demarai Gray vs Matteo Darmian

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Gray vs Darmian was the highlight of the game's opening spell

Oh yeah, Darmian still plays for Manchester United.

With Mahrez now at Manchester City and Vardy rested for the game, it was up to Demarai Gray to shoulder the burden of attacks, and shoulder the burden he did. After a string of hopeful performances in the friendlies, Gray was a pocket of energy causing all sorts of problems to the United backline.

It was Darmian Gray who was tasked with marking the forward, and the lack of the Italian's game time was exceedingly visible in the first 30 minutes of the game. As the game went on, however, he found his footing and got the confidence to move forwards as Valencia does - effectively neutralising Gray's dominance over him.

It was a more even battle in the second half, as Gray also decided to put in a defensive work rate with Chillwell bombing forward as and when required. The stats were evenly split as well, with Gray's 5 dribbles matched by Darmian's 5 tackles; Gray might have run circles around Darmian at the start of the game, but they ended with more or less the same credentials at the end of the day.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Claude Puel Jose Mourinho Premier League Teams
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
3 key Manchester United players who will line up against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: Manchester United vs Leicester City -...
RELATED STORY
5 talking points and preview - Manchester United vs...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez at Leicester City
RELATED STORY
 Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted XI vs Leicester City 
RELATED STORY
3 men under the spotlight for the Premier League opener
RELATED STORY
Should Harry Maguire Leave Leicester City?
RELATED STORY
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us