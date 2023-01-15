"Placing my bet now" "Dagger off the bench" - Arsenal fans predict 22-year-old to make a huge impact as a substitute against Tottenham

Arsenal fans are elated to see Emile Smith-Rowe on the bench to face Tottenham Hotspur in what is expected to be a heated Premier League clash between the local rivals.

The attacking midfielder has struggled to find fitness in recent months following surgery back in September, during the Gunners' defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Emile Smith-Rowe has been a revelation at Arsenal, showcasing the impressive side of his game last season with ten goals in the Premier League. He has barely played this season, racking up just four appearances as a substitute in the league.

The club faithful are looking forward to the England attacking midfielder getting back into shape, and some are expecting to see him feature against Tottenham today.

They took to Twitter to share their opinions, and here is a selection of their tweets:

Arsenal are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in London rivalry

This evening, Arsenal will visit their rivals Tottenham with the opportunity to extend their lead in the Premier League to 8 points. The Gunners are currently sitting at the top of the table, and a win today would give them a significant advantage over their closest competitors.

However, Spurs will aim to impede their progress and will be encouraged by their strong home record against the Gunners.

In their last five home games, Tottenham have remained unbeaten against Arsenal and have won the last four consecutive fixtures between the two. The latest fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between the north London sides saw the Gunners fall to a 3-0 defeat that ultimately led to them missing out on the Champions League.

Tottenham will hope to continue this trend and will be confident in their ability to do so due to their impressive home record against the Gunners. The Lilywhites have a good track record at their new billion-pound stadium, and they will be hoping to use this to their advantage today.

Additionally, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will be determined to get a good result in this game, especially after tasting defeat on New Year's Day against Aston Villa.

However, Arsenal will head into the game fully confident and hoping to change their recent run of bad luck at Tottenham's new stadium. The Gunners are currently unbeaten in the league since September and have been in excellent form under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Notably, the Gunners' only loss in the league this season came against Manchester United, and they will be looking to ensure they remain undefeated today.

Overall, the match promises to be an exciting spectacle for fans and neutrals alike. Both teams have something to prove in this game, and with the stakes high, an entertaining and intense match can be expected between the two rivals.

Whether it's Tottenham's home advantage or Arsenal's current form, it's hard to predict who will come out on top in this north London derby.

