Plane belonging to Neymar makes emergency landing in Brazil after leaving Barbados: Reports

An airplane owned by Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was forced to make an emergency landing in Brazil after leaving Barbados on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old forward, who is on holiday during the off-season, is quite the collector of automobiles. According to reports, he bought an Embraer Legacy 450, which can carry up to eight other passengers and can travel 850 kilometers in an hour, for €12.5 million. He also owns a customer Mercedes helicopter valued at €12 million, as per a report by Bild [via DailyMail].

So far, no reports have confirmed whether the aircraft in question is the earlier mentioned Embraer Legacy 450.

The airplane landed safely in northeast Brazil after broadcasting a distress call, according to several media reports, including British tabloid newspaper The Sun. Though the presence of the player on the flight is still unclear.

Earlier, the PSG attacker had published photos from an airplane on Instagram. Neymar, his sister Rafaella and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi had been in Miami recently to enjoy their holidays together.

The UEFA Champions League-winning player, after helping Brazil secure two victories against South Korea and Japan, had spent some time in Las Vegas too. He recently partied with the NBA champions Golden State Warriors, taking part in a poker tournament.

Neymar clears the air about his future

Neymar, who recently inched closer to Pele's goalscoring record for Brazil, won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season. In the 2021-22 season, he registered 13 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Due to a number of injuries, he has recently been rumoured to end his five-year stay in Paris. However, speaking to the Canal Football Club [via football.london], the former Barcelona forward clarified his current situation.

He said:

"Next season, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes, it will be with Paris Saint-Germain."

Neymar will be hoping to win his second UEFA Champions League crown in the colours of PSG in the next campaign. Previously in 2020, he had guided his club to a runners-up finish in the continental competition.

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2017, he has featured in 144 matches, scoring 100 goals and racking up 60 assists across all competitions.

The prolific scorer, who has a contract with PSG until June 2025, has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies with the club.

