Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England 1-2 Spain: Player Ratings

Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.64K   //    09 Sep 2018, 10:07 IST

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

England’s homecoming after a good World Cup got off to a dream start with Rashford firing in from close range after a good pass by Shaw. But, the Spaniards hit back quickly giving England fans no time to celebrate as Saul equalized after a great burst by Carvajal from the right flank.

Then Spain took the lead with a great swinging ball from Thiago which was smartly converted by Rodrigo. Luke Shaw was unfortunately injured in the second half and England lost a bit of momentum in the game. The Three Lions enjoyed good possession for the last 20 minutes and the match would have been a draw, if not for a horrendous decision from the referee to disallow Welbeck’s goal. Here are the player ratings for the match.

England

En

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

In spite of conceding two goals, this was not a disappointing performance from the youngster and he will learn a lot from tough outings like this.

John Stones - 6/10

Decent performance from Stones. He was good particularly in the second half when he made a great last-minute dash near the penalty box.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

The 21-year-old was solid throughout the game and made some good interceptions.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Average outing for him as his attacking runs left a lot of empty defensive space on England’s left flank, enabling Isco and Co. to go deep into the penalty box.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Did not have much of a role to play in the game except for the freekick which he won near the penalty box.

Luke Shaw - 8/10

He was equally good both while attacking and defending and his injury will be a major concern for his club and country.

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Another good outing for him and his distribution was again world class.

Dele Alli - 5/10

An average game for him. He was rarely in possession of the ball throughout the game and could not make a great impact.

Jesse Lingard - 5/10

Normal outing for him as he rarely got any good passes to break through the defensive line.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

It was a tale of two halves for him. He opened the goal scoring but got two good chances to equalize in the second half which he missed.

Harry Kane - 3/10

He literally disappeared from the pitch and was nowhere to be found.

Substitutes

Danny Rose - 7/10

He created a lot of chances in the last 20 minutes but they were not converted by his teammates.

Eric Dier - 6/10

Decent outing for him but did not have a big impact on the game.

Danny Welbeck - 7/10

If not for a ridiculous decision by the referee, he would have been England’s hero.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Harry Kane Player ratings Wembley Stadium
Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
We tell stories through sports
UEFA Nations League: England faces a real challenge...
RELATED STORY
England v Spain: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Intriguing tie expected between...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 reasons why England will beat Spain
RELATED STORY
Luke Shaw is doing okay after the head injury against Spain
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
Fans sympathize with Luke Shaw after his head injury in...
RELATED STORY
5 top teams looking for redemption after World Cup debacle
RELATED STORY
11 of England's finest for the upcoming UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us