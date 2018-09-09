England 1-2 Spain: Player Ratings
England’s homecoming after a good World Cup got off to a dream start with Rashford firing in from close range after a good pass by Shaw. But, the Spaniards hit back quickly giving England fans no time to celebrate as Saul equalized after a great burst by Carvajal from the right flank.
Then Spain took the lead with a great swinging ball from Thiago which was smartly converted by Rodrigo. Luke Shaw was unfortunately injured in the second half and England lost a bit of momentum in the game. The Three Lions enjoyed good possession for the last 20 minutes and the match would have been a draw, if not for a horrendous decision from the referee to disallow Welbeck’s goal. Here are the player ratings for the match.
England
Jordan Pickford - 6/10
In spite of conceding two goals, this was not a disappointing performance from the youngster and he will learn a lot from tough outings like this.
John Stones - 6/10
Decent performance from Stones. He was good particularly in the second half when he made a great last-minute dash near the penalty box.
Joe Gomez - 7/10
The 21-year-old was solid throughout the game and made some good interceptions.
Harry Maguire - 5/10
Average outing for him as his attacking runs left a lot of empty defensive space on England’s left flank, enabling Isco and Co. to go deep into the penalty box.
Jordan Henderson - 6/10
Did not have much of a role to play in the game except for the freekick which he won near the penalty box.
Luke Shaw - 8/10
He was equally good both while attacking and defending and his injury will be a major concern for his club and country.
Kieran Trippier - 7/10
Another good outing for him and his distribution was again world class.
Dele Alli - 5/10
An average game for him. He was rarely in possession of the ball throughout the game and could not make a great impact.
Jesse Lingard - 5/10
Normal outing for him as he rarely got any good passes to break through the defensive line.
Marcus Rashford - 7/10
It was a tale of two halves for him. He opened the goal scoring but got two good chances to equalize in the second half which he missed.
Harry Kane - 3/10
He literally disappeared from the pitch and was nowhere to be found.
Substitutes
Danny Rose - 7/10
He created a lot of chances in the last 20 minutes but they were not converted by his teammates.
Eric Dier - 6/10
Decent outing for him but did not have a big impact on the game.
Danny Welbeck - 7/10
If not for a ridiculous decision by the referee, he would have been England’s hero.