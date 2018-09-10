Player Ratings: France 2-1 Netherlands

France warming up

Les Bleus played their first home match since their World Cup triumph against a Dutch oufit with much to prove after missing out on the last World Cup and European Championships.

France

Alphonse Areola - Named Man of the Match in his first cap and opening Nations League fixture against Germany but could not grab another clean sheet. (6)

Samuel Umtiti - The Barcelona central defender was a force for the French alongside his partner in crime Varane. What he missed Varane dealt with and vice versa. (7)

Raphaël Varane - Yet another assured performance from the man unfortunate to not be individually recognized for his efforts last season. Varane had a game-high nine clearances. (7)

Lucas Hernández - Picked up right where he left off from the World Cup but was replaced by Mendy on the hour mark. (6)

Benjamin Pavard - Pavard's price tag continues to rise with each game, and this game did not change that. The Stuttgart man continuously drove up and down the right flank. Sometimes his wingback play is so good you forget he is a central defender. (6)

Antoine Griezmann - Another of the French troops unlucky not to be individually recognized for his performances last season. Deschamps congratulated the attacker when he left the pitch for a great day in the office. (7)

Paul Pogba - The classy midfielder produced another top performance in the heart of the French midfield. Played several beautiful defence-splitting passes that caught the opposing defence out by surprise. (8)

N'Golo Kanté - Tireless as usual, Kante won balls and gave his teammates, a showing that is now standard. (7)

Olivier Giroud - Over 900 minutes without a goal, Giroud ended his quest to get onto the scoresheet for France in this game. A wonderful left-footed strike from the current Puskas award holder. (8)

Blaise Matuidi - Matuidi pounced on an indecisive Dutch defence to square the ball which led to the French opener. (7)

Kylian Mbappé - Speed, flicks and tricks the teenager was a constant threat all game and took his goal well. (9)* Man of The Match

Substitutes:

Benjamin Mendy-Got a rude introduction into the game when he was beaten for pace for the Dutch equalizer. Recovered well, however, to play one of his trademark crosses for the winner. (6)

Ousmane Dembélé - Not enough time to make an impact. (N/A)

Steven N'Zonzi- Came on late to help preserve the France lead. (N/A)

The Netherlands

Jasper Cillessen - Barcelona's backup keeper could do nothing to stop the French opener but may feel he could have done better on Giroud's strike. (6)

Virgil van Dijk - Holland's captain led by example and barked orders to his teammates when necessary. A well-timed tackle on golden boy Mbappe illustrated his quality. (7)

Matthijs de Ligt - One of the most highly rated young defenders in world football, de Ligt's inexperience was exposed at times. (6)

Daley Blind - Playing on the left side of a back three the versatile Blind struggled against the skill and the pace of Mbappe. (5)

Kenny Tete - The French-based defender has not played a minute of football for Lyon this season and you would never know. His lung-busting run topped off by an inch-perfect assist was the play of the game. (7)

Georginio Wijnaldum - Winjnaldum rolled back the years to his Feyenoord days as he was deployed in a more attacking role than he would normally play for Liverpool. At times he was certainly difficult to compose. (7)

Frenkie De Jong - Battled well but does have some work to do to show he can play at the very highest level. (5)

Davy Propper - Careless at times with possession in the first half but like many of his teammates improved after the break. (6)

Memphis Depay - Always wanted the ball and looked confident when he got it. The man most likely to make something happen the Oranje. (7)

Ryan Babel - Got the Dutch equalizer, and showed enough moments to suggest he is getting back to his best. (7)

Quincy Promes - Sevilla's new recruit was less effective than the other Dutch attackers and seemed to run out of steam in the end. (6)

Substitutes:

Luuk de Jong- little time to contribute. (N/A)

Ruud Vormer- On for Promes and didn't really make a difference. (5)