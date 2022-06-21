3 players Arsenal are expected to sign ahead of the new season

Arsenal have made notable progress under Mikel Arteta in the past two seasons. The Gunners narrowly missed out on a UEFA Champions League qualification place last season, after finishing just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish manager is looking to build on that progress and has already spent around £40 million (as per talkSPORT) on recruiting new players. He is expected to make more reinforcements to his squad before the start of next season. On that note, here's a list of three players the Gunners are expected to sign before the start of next season.

#1 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is expected to join Arsenal this window.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has been linked intensively with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks. Mikel Arteta is keen to add a new striker to his squad and Jesus is among the top targets on his list.

The Brazil international played a key role in the Cityzens Premier League triumph last season. However, the recent arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez might significantly reduce his game time next season. As per Goal, the Brazilian attacker has already informed the Blues about his desire to leave the club.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal fans dreaming of a Brazilian front three Arsenal fans dreaming of a Brazilian front three 💭🇧🇷 https://t.co/tXO95IHPrX

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are optimistic about signing Gabriel Jesus. But they will have to meet the Premier League champions' asking price of £50 million for the 25-year-old attacker.

Lisandro Martinez is close to joining Arsenal

According to Athletic, Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is one of the priority signings for Arsenal this transfer window.

The Argentina international has established himself as one of the most talented defenders in the Eredivisie since joining Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in 2019. He played 74 league games for the Jews so far, scoring six goals.





















#Ajax #AFC #Arsenal Lisandro Martinez UCL rankings amongst defenders in passing categories (+180mins):Completed Passes - 5thCompletion % - 9thLong Passes Completed - 1stPasses entered final 1/3 - 7thProgressive Passes - 4thKnocked out of comp at R16 stage 🤯 Lisandro Martinez UCL rankings amongst defenders in passing categories (+180mins):🔹Completed Passes - 5th🔹Completion % - 9th🔹Long Passes Completed - 1st🔹Passes entered final 1/3 - 7th🔹Progressive Passes - 4thKnocked out of comp at R16 stage 🤯#Ajax #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/1uXDkQWqOD

Martinez helped de Godenzonen win two Eredivisie titles, one KNVB Cup and one Johan Cryuff Shield. He won the Ajax Player of the Year last season.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners have stepped up their interest in Martinez after agreeing a deal with Fabio Vieira. They are expected to make a bid for him in the coming days.

#3 Raphinha

Raphinha linked with a move to The Emirates

Leeds United's Raphinha is among the most in-demand attackers in Europe. Despite the Whites' struggles, the Brazil international enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring 11 goals and assisting three goals.

The Brazil international has driven interest from several top Premier League clubs, including the Gunners. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are planning to make a £50 million bid to sign the 25-year-old attacker. However, they will have to compete with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur to secure his services.

