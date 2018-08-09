Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players that could play key roles in Barcelona's treble push in the 2018/2019 season

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.55K   //    09 Aug 2018, 04:11 IST

AC Milan v FC Barcelona - International Champions Cup 2018
Cules are expecting glory in the 2018/19 season

After an exhilarating transfer campaign following last season’s domestic double, big things are expected from the Blaugrana this season.

It has been a curious couple of years for the Catalan giants as domestic dominance (4 La Liga titles in the last six seasons) has not been matched by success on the European stage. In the same time span, the team has only won one UEFA Champions League title, in 2015. This is despite it being a period that saw Barca play with the famed MSN attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

It has been the exact opposite for El Clasico rivals Real Madrid which has struggled in La Liga but has proven to be Europe’s true aristocrats winning 4 UCL titles in the last 5 seasons.

Returning to the pinnacle of European football will be the huge task that manager Ernesto Valverde needs to fulfill next season. Barcelona fans have seen their team win two trebles in the space of a decade (2009 & 2015) and will want a trifecta in the 2018/2019 season.

The outlay of €129.5 million on new talent so far (Arturo Vidal, Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Malcolm) and the gradual sale of non-contributing players have given rise to optimism among Cules that the amazing treble-winning feat can be repeated.

With the club's business in this transfer window almost done in terms of incomings, what the team would look like (and play like) are the next questions.

Here is a look at 5 players that could be key to Barca's push for titles in the 2018/2019 season:

#5 Samuel Umtiti

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Umtiti will be indispensable for Barca in the new season

Fresh from winning the World Cup with France and signing a lucrative contract extension, the centre-back will be looking forward to the new season.

One of the few successful transfer businesses done during the Luis Enrique era, Umtiti has become an indispensable part of the furniture at the Camp Nou.

His intelligence, strength, and power has added steel to Barca's back line and made the team less susceptible to fast paced counter attacks or dead-ball situations. Pacy, strong with an immaculate sense of timing for making tackles, Umtiti’s game intelligence and technique has been further enhanced by the patient coaching of Valverde.

Like he has with Raphael Varane for Les Bleus, Umtiti’s partnership with Gerard Pique represents the best of both worlds. His strength and rugged nature have made him a perfect complement for the ball playing Spaniard.

With him in the side, his defensive partners who are better at playing the ball out (Pique and new signing Clement Lenglet) are able to offer an extra attacking body if need be given the assurance Umtiti’s presences gives.

1 / 5 NEXT
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
