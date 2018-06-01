Players Liverpool should sign this summer to mount a title challenge

Liverpool had a terrific 2017/18 campaign and managed to reach the Champions League final after 11 years and finished 4th in the Premier League, thereby guaranteeing Champions League football next season as well. However, one thing that all big teams and pundits figured out last season about Liverpool is their lack of squad depth and the fragile back line.

Squad depth was the main difference between Liverpool and title winners Manchester City. Although Liverpool beat Manchester City on three occasions last season, City's squad depth helped them rotate their best players and give adequate rest to them to ensure that they perform at the highest level in many crucial games.

The depth in squad and player rotation is one of the main reasons why Manchester City dominated the league and won by a huge margin, notching a record 100 points in the process. Although Liverpool have proven that on their day, they can beat any team in the world.

It was their lack of squad depth which resulted in a lot of inconsistent performances last season. This is definitely something which Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool management team have to look into and should look to add a few more top class players to the squad.

Liverpool signed Fabinho from AS Monaco for €43.6 million and he is a very versatile central defensive midfielder which makes him a great addition to the squad. Also, not to mention the signing of Leipzig midfield maestro Naby Keita which was done before the start of last season.

These two transfers are shrewd pieces of business done by Liverpool which shows definite intent to develop a star-studded squad and challenge rivals Manchester City for the title next season. However, a few more signings are required in order for Liverpool to mount a serious title challenge next year.

Here's a list of four players that Liverpool should look sign:

#1 Nabil Fekir

The Lyon captain had a stellar season in the Ligue 1 which resulted in him getting nominated for Ligue 1 player of the year. He amassed a total of 18 goals and 8 assists in the league and 24 goals and 9 assists in all competitions. He played a pivotal role in helping his club finish in the top three, which guarantees Champions League football for them next season.

Fekir will definitely be a great signing as he possesses exquisite passing, dribbling and shooting skills. Moreover, he will provide Jurgen Klopp with more options up front where serious depth was lacking.

Fekir is still only 24 years of age and is yet to reach the prime of his career which gives Klopp more incentive to bring him to Anfield.

