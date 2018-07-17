Players Manchester United need to sign to win the Premier League back

Harsha Vardhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.40K // 17 Jul 2018, 14:58 IST

Manchester United's last Premier League success came back in 2013

Manchester United is one of the most-followed and decorated football clubs, and the club has boasted tremendous success in the English Premier League, winning it 13 times, which is 8 more than the next club Chelsea. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, everything has changed dramatically. Man Utd in Premier League era under Ferguson never finished below the third position, but following his departure, they failed to qualify for the Champions League twice, which is a disaster for the level of the club, no matter how tough the competition is.

Five years after the departure of a great manager, for the first time, they managed to finish second in the League. That looks like an improvement considering their previous four seasons, but the football being played by the Red Devils is being criticized as they lack their former identity for playing attacking football. It doesn't matter what style of football is being played until the club manages to add silverware, which is not the case that is why the criticism is being laid on them.

Man Utd signed three players this summer: Diogo Dalot is young and it is yet to be known what he brings to the team at the Premier League level. Fred has established himself a decent reputation in the Ukrainian League with Shakhtar Donetsk and the third signing Lee Grant will be a third-choice goalkeeper after De Gea and Sergio Romero. They have managed some early business before the World Cup, but they lack leadership and depth in certain areas that should be strengthened otherwise it will be difficult to compete against the likes of Man City and Liverpool, who look frightening with their squad and certainly are top contenders for the title this year. To win the Premier League back and to compete in all the major competitions, Man Utd should strengthen their squad in certain areas that we are focusing on.

Left Back

Jose Mourinho often played Ashley Young in that position, in which he had mixed performances, but he definitely is not fit for that as the team needs out and out crossers coming down the flank and Young failed to deliver that threat, which is one of the reasons why Lukaku had a dull season last term.

Luke Shaw was definitely a potential talent available for the team, but Jose Mourinho has never utilized him enough and it might not change under Jose Mourinho as it seems like he doesn't like him.

Marcos Rojo is an option in that position, but the same problem he seems to have is like Ashley Young as he doesn't serve enough pace and attacking threats while moving forward.

Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro is the type of player who perfectly fits the bill for Man Utd, who is physically strong in the air and defends well he posses an attacking threat that makes him the player Man Utd is lacking at the moment.

