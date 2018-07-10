4 Players Manchester United Should sign

Notably, there is immense pressure on Mourinho this season due to what Manchester City did last season, so he needs to get the signings right.

With Mourinho already investing in Fred, Dalot and Lee Grant, these are 4 players Manchester United should be looking at.

#1 Alex Sandro

Sandro to United?

With Ashley Young turning 34 next year and Mourinho clearly having no intention in letting Luke Shaw play, I would suggest he invests in the Brazilian Alex Sandro. The Red Devils would have to pay a good £50 Million for him though.

He is known for his pace and is a very good crosser of the ball which would be good for Lukaku. He also happens to be a solid defender and a hard worker which makes him the perfect player for Mourinho.