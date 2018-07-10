Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Players Manchester United Should sign

Nab
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature

Notably, there is immense pressure on Mourinho this season due to what Manchester City did last season, so he needs to get the signings right.

With Mourinho already investing in Fred, Dalot and Lee Grant, these are 4 players Manchester United should be looking at.

#1 Alex Sandro

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A
Sandro to United?

With Ashley Young turning 34 next year and Mourinho clearly having no intention in letting Luke Shaw play, I would suggest he invests in the Brazilian Alex Sandro. The Red Devils would have to pay a good £50 Million for him though.

He is known for his pace and is a very good crosser of the ball which would be good for Lukaku. He also happens to be a solid defender and a hard worker which makes him the perfect player for Mourinho.

Page 1 of 4 Next
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leisure Reading
4 players Manchester United should sign to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United don't need to sign a...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Willian
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target instead of...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United may not sign Cristiano Ronaldo again
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Players that Manchester United Must Sign 
RELATED STORY
10 Players Manchester United Should Target In The Summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us