5 players Real Madrid should sign instead of Neymar

5 cheaper options Los Blancos should target instead of the PSG talisman

Atharva Gosavi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 15:23 IST

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Since Zinedine Zidane's appointment as the head honcho at the Bernabeu, Los Blancos have shied away from making the big money moves they are so well-known for. However, with the cracks that have been visible in the team this season, the transfer market's wealthiest merchants look set to revamp and upgrade their current squad.

Real Madrid has been linked with Neymar for almost a year and the world is eager to see whether they'll break the transfer record to sign the ex-Barcelona man.

However, it's not only the attacking department that needs improvement; Los Blancos have got to do the same with the defence that has disappointed them for the most part of the season.

In such a case, spending €300 million on just one player doesn't look sensible. Also, they have a fine number of options available at cheaper rates, which could help them in investing money in other departments as well.

On that note, let's have a look at 5 attackers at reasonable prices Real Madrid should target instead of Neymar.

#5 Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile finished as the Serie A top scorer this season

Ciro Immobile has had a rollicking 2017/18 campaign. The 28-year-old bagged an impressive haul of 41 goals in 48 games this season, winning the Capocannoniere for the second time in his career.

Ciro immobile's signing could relieve Cristiano Ronaldo of the mammoth pressure he is under for scoring goals. With Benzema underperforming and Bale frequently out with injuries, the Italian could help Ronaldo by sharing the goalscoring responsibilities.

With a transfer market value of £40.50 million at present, the 28-year-old is the best reasonable solution available for Real Madrid to eradicate their attacking woes. Although the player won't be sold at the market value, Los Blancos can use Karim Benzema as the sweetener in a deal to bring the Italian forward to the Bernabeu.

After having a glance at the numbers he has notched in the two years with Lazio, there's no doubt Immobile will be a fantastic return on investment, should Perez and sign him.