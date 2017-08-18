5 players Spurs will look to sign this summer

Tottenham haven't roped in a single player this summer. But here are the players they may be looking to sign

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 15:02 IST

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to spend any money in the summer window

It’s quite rare to see a club like Tottenham Hotspur not spend even a single penny in the transfer market, despite being a top club in the continent. The men from North London happen to be the tenth richest club in the world and it surprises one to witness them not sign a player with the transfer window just days away from swinging shut.

The club has sold a host of players including right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City, Federico Fazio to Roma and Clinton Njie to Marseille. Despite having earned a lot, they have not spent anything thus far. And with time running out for Spurs to do business, rumours have begun linking players with Mauricio Pochettino’s men now.

Here are some players who have been linked to Tottenham by recent reports.

#5 Denis Suarez

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Spurs are lining up a £27m bid to sign the La Masia graduate and Suarez currently has a £36m release clause appended to his name.

Even Napoli are said to be after the Spaniard, but reports have linked Spurs to Suarez more strongly than the Serie A giants.

He made 26 appearances in the La Liga last season, out of which 12 were starts and 14 were substitutes. He scored once and assisted thrice. With Barcelona looking to sign more players and Josep Maria Bartomeu taking a direct route to success, there is a possibility that Suarez could be offloaded by Barcelona to make way for someone better.