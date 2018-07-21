Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players Unai Emery should exile from Arsenal

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.41K   //    21 Jul 2018, 19:15 IST

Arsenal Training Session
Emery still has to clear some of the deadwood from the team

After the last few years of the Arsene Wenger-era, Arsenal's moves in the transfer window have been exemplary.

Wenger had established a reputation as a slow burner in the transfer market, often waiting until the last minute before making important transfer decisions (the purchase of Danny Welbeck a prime example).

Head of football relations Raul Sanllehi, chief scout Sven Mislintat and new manager Unai Emery have done better this time around with the Gunners looking like one of the most settled top sides in Europe.

The club has spent upwards of £70m to fix gaping holes in the team. The clearout of players which began in January has also continued with Jack Wilshere and Santi Carzola the latest be let go.

However, there are still certain players on the team who are not of the quality required. Here is a look at 5 players Emery should bin before the start of the season:

#5 Joel Campbell

Real Betis v Alaves - La Liga
Campbell is not of the required standard

It is difficult to fathom why Arsenal still has Campbell on its books and if the new wave of changes is anything to go by, his future will come to a head sooner rather than later.

A left-footed winger capable of playing on either flank, the Costa Rican international joined the Gunners in 2011 but was only officially signed on in 2013 due to issues with his work permit.

Since this time, he has spent two full seasons as a bit-part player while spending the other seasons on loan at an assortment of clubs: Real Betis (twice), Villarreal, Lorient and Sporting CP.

At these clubs, Campbell has failed to show enough to encourage any of these sides to seek his permanent transfer.

On the surface, he looks like a versatile winger who can operate effectively on both flanks while providing a real goal threat with his cutting in. The reality, however, is that he is a mediocre player who has failed to show meaningful consistency at any of his clubs.

In about 8 seasons as an Arsenal player (including loan spells), Campbell has played just 40 games scoring a very forgettable total of 4 goals in the process. Emery should do him a kindness and let him go as he has nothing to offer a side looking to challenge for the big trophies.

1 / 5 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Danny Welbeck Laurent Koscielny Arsene Wenger Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
